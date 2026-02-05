ARC Raiders, friendslop games continue to sell huge numbers in 2026

HQ

It was just last month that we heard the extraction shooter mega hit ARC Raiders had topped 12 million players. Now, we have data pointing to the game selling millions more copies, as well as some serious boosts given to big surprise hits from last year like Peak and R.E.P.O.

According to Rhys Elliot of Alinea Analytics, ARC Raiders now sits at 15 million copies sold, having shifted an additional 1.5 million copies on Steam alone in the new year. This equates to $500 million in gross revenue, a massive figure for Embark's extraction shooter. It has held the top spot on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam sales for its first three months, and has continued to enjoy a peak player count that even surpasses that of Battlefield 6.

In January, low-cost friendslop games proved their surprising staying power. Peak ended up in the number 2 position on Steam, selling another 1.3 million copies. R.E.P.O. broke the 20 million copies sold mark and RV There Yet? added an extra 750,000 copies to its growing overall figure.

Do these top titles show us the future of our gaming experiences?