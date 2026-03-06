ARC Raiders discovered to be storing players' Discord DMs, Embark quickly patches it out

HQ

"If the group chat leaks, we're cooked." What if your DMs are leaked, buddy? Well, the threat of that may be low, but it's never zero, as recently blogger Timothy Meadows uncovered ARC Raiders had been storing players' Discord DMs via a plain text file.

In his blog post, Meadows explained that private conversations between two users were being written to a local game log file. As we'll explain, this was clearly an error unaccounted for by the team at Embark Studios, and isn't any malicious attempts to grab at your data, but it shows how at times cracks can appear, and serious breaches into player privacy can take place even by mistake.

Luckily, this was quickly identified by Embark, and a hotfix has patched the issue out of existence. The Discord DMs stored by ARC Raiders were not sent outside of user systems, apparently, so there's no worries about them being kept somewhere in some data centre. Still, this may have been quite the scare for anyone who doesn't want games reading into their DMs just because they linked their accounts.