ARC Raiders continues to provide growth for Embark Studio's parent company, despite falling Steam figures

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Nexon, the parent company for ARC Raiders developer Embark Studios, continues to be pleased with the performance of the extraction shooter. Since launch, it has sold well over 15 million units, with the most recent financial quarter alone seeing another 800,000 copies sold.

This comes from Nexon itself, which said that the performance of Q2 2026 saw growth year-over-year, largely thanks to the help of ARC Raiders. The game now sits at more than 16.3 million copies sold, thanks to the aforementioned additional 800,000. Thanks to continued revenue from the game, Nexon expects growth in the next quarter, too.

Nexon is aware that ARC Raiders momentum will slow or even stop at some point, but with other revenue being pulled in from the MapleStory franchise and other IPs, it doesn't appear too concerned. Since Embark decided to shift ARC Raiders updates to be massive, biyearly events, interest in the game has stagnated somewhat, at least on Steam. Player counts float around the 40,000 mark, but that's still quite a lot of players out there scooping up robot parts and negotiating with each other so they don't lose their best loot.