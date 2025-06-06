ARC Raiders announces its release date, four years after its initial announcement

HQ

ARC Raiders, a new IP announced long ago, in The Game Awards 2021, took longer than expected, but it's finally (almost) ready to launch. This third person extraction shooter by Embark Studios, Swedish team founded by EA and DICE veteran Patrick Söderlund, is launching in October.

The game's development was bumpy, and it changed from a free to play co-op shooter to a paid game with elements of PvP and PvE. Recent playtests, however, were successful, and fans were even expecting a shadow drop.

It didn't happen, as ARC Raider is launching on October 30 on PC and consoles. Are you excited for this sci-fi multiplayer shooter?