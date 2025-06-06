English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
ARC Raiders
Featured: SGF 2025 Coverage

ARC Raiders announces its release date, four years after its initial announcement

Fans were expecting it to be shadow-dropped, but we will have to wait a few months more...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

ARC Raiders, a new IP announced long ago, in The Game Awards 2021, took longer than expected, but it's finally (almost) ready to launch. This third person extraction shooter by Embark Studios, Swedish team founded by EA and DICE veteran Patrick Söderlund, is launching in October.

The game's development was bumpy, and it changed from a free to play co-op shooter to a paid game with elements of PvP and PvE. Recent playtests, however, were successful, and fans were even expecting a shadow drop.

It didn't happen, as ARC Raider is launching on October 30 on PC and consoles. Are you excited for this sci-fi multiplayer shooter?

HQ

Related texts

0
ARC Raiders has been delayed to 2023

ARC Raiders has been delayed to 2023
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

Embark Studios' free-to-play multiplayer shooter never had an official release date, but now we know it won't be coming this year.



Loading next content