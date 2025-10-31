Arc Raiders achieves 264k concurrent players at launch with Very Positive review rating

HQ

Embark Studios may have nestled the launch of extraction shooter Arc Raiders right between the rock and hard place of Battlefield and Call of Duty, but it doesn't seem to have slowed the hype for the new game. Arc Raiders has not only drawn an impressive amount of players at launch, it has even beaten Embark's last game, The Finals which was also free.

The Finals launched in December 2023 and garnered an impressive 242k concurrent players. Arc Raiders, despite costing £30, has managed to attract even more players at launch, with 264,000 concurrent players as per SteamDB. This number could rise over the weekend, as more players hop on the new extraction shooter. It also seems Arc Raiders has done rather well with reviews, too, as the game currently sits at an 89% Very Positive review rating on Steam at the time of writing.

With Call of Duty looming, Arc Raiders could be up for a challenge, but it seems Embark knows that different shooter players do exist, and some will want the more tactical aspect of Arc Raiders' extraction gameplay, while others will want to just run and gun to their hearts' content. Keep an eye out for our Arc Raiders review, coming soon as we dive into the extraction shooter ourselves.

Have you checked out Arc Raiders yet?