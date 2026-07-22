Arbeloa's new team Fulham is trying to bring Gonzalo García and Mastantuono from Real Madrid

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Álvaro Arbeloa, briefly head coach of Real Madrid after Xabi Alonso resigned in January 2026, joined Premier League team Fulham, and now the English club has the eyes set on two players from the Spanish club: Gonzalo García and Franco Mastantuono.

According to reports from The Athletic, Fulham is preparing an offer to Real Madrid asking for a permanent transfer for Gonzalo García. The forward played sporadically for Real Madrid last season, only as a substitute for Kylian Mbappé, and this upcoming season he could have even less time, as he would be the third choice behind Mbappé and Endrick.

However, according to AS, coach José Mourinho wants to work with him first in the pre-season, but knowing that he would play very few minutes, the club would give the player the chance to decide: move to the Premier and reunite with Arbeloa or remain at Madrid.

Mastantuono would be on a similar situation, as he would likely be behind Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz, and when he recovers, Rodrygo, in the right wing. Fulham has asked Real Madrid a loan for the Argentine player for one season and a buy option, a similar situation that happened with Endrick and Lyon last season. Given the big investment made on the still 18-year-old forward, Real Madrid will want to think carefully what to do with Mastantuono, who hasn't performed at the level expected.