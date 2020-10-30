English
Aragami: Shadow Edition and Full Spectrum Warrior headline Games With Gold November 2020

Swimsanity! and Lego Indiana Jones are also up for grabs for subscribers.

With Xbox Game Pass being a roaring success and the Xbox Series just on the horizon, the last few offerings for Games with Gold have been a little lackluster. This month's lineup isn't particularly impressive either, but there are two games that we think deserve your attention.

The first is Aragami: Shadow Edition, a stealth action game first launched back in 2016. Upon launch, we gave it a review score of 7/10 and called it "an enjoyable challenge for fans of the (stealth) genre." The other addition that caught our eye is Full Spectrum Warrior - a military RTS that launched back in 2004 on the original Xbox. It looks to have a lot of tactical depth, and with its release, we've almost finished our collection of all the original Xbox games available on Xbox One.

You can see the full list of offerings below:


  • Aragami: Shadow Edition: Available November 1 to 30 (Xbox One)

  • Swimsanity!: Available November 16 to December 16 (Xbox One)

  • Full Spectrum Warrior: Available November 1 through November 15 (Xbox)

  • Lego Indiana Jones: Available November 16 to November 30 (Xbox 360)

