Lince Works has revealed that ninja stealth sequel Aragmi 2 has gone gold and is fully on track for its release on September 17. With so many games being delayed recently like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and SkateBIRD, it's reassuring to hear that Aragami 2 shouldn't suffer the same fate.

Aragami 2 is set to release on September 17 and players on PC can currently receive a 15% discount if they pre-order before launch. Pre-orders on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store are set to go live soon.