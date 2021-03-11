Aragami 2 has been delayed a few months

You're watching Advertisements

When the talented developers over at Lince Works announced they were working on a sequel to Aragami last year, we were told it was set to launch in "early 2021." We won't be getting a surprise-launch anytime soon though.

Because the fairly small Spanish team has announced that Aragami 2 has been delayed to the third quarter of this year, so sometime between July 1 and September 30. The good news is that the game is basically done, and can be played through from start to finish. It just needs some extra polish. In fact, they specifically mention that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions need some more time in the ninja-oven, which hopefully means that we'll be getting some extra treats on the new consoles in four-to-six months.