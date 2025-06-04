Arabella Stanton shows off her perfect Hermione in new clip

HQ

Last week, it was announced that HBO's upcoming series based on the Harry Potter books, produced by Warner Bros., has found its young leads. Dominic McLaughlin will take on the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. Although these child actors are unknown to us today, there is a good chance that they will become well-known names in the future, just as the actors in the films once did. Unfortunately, as they are newcomers, we do not yet know if they are right for the roles, but many have just become more optimistic.

Now, a new clip has appeared showing Arabella Stanton in a scene from an acting class. In the clip, which is not related to her role in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, her performance is strongly reminiscent of Hermione Granger's personality, which has convinced many viewers. Take a look below and get ready to return to Hogwarts when the series premieres on HBO Max in 2026.