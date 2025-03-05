Arab states rally behind Egypt's Gaza reconstruction plan

HQ

Arab leaders have embraced Egypt's ambitious $53 billion plan for Gaza, offering an alternative to the controversial United States vision of a Gaza Riviera. The Egyptian proposal aims to rebuild Gaza without displacing its Palestinian residents, focusing on their long-term stability and future governance (via Reuters).

The plan seeks an international coalition, with Gulf Arab states playing a pivotal role in the financial backing, alongside the involvement of independent Palestinian technocrats to manage the territory. As tensions remain high over the fate of Hamas, Egypt's push for a peaceful resolution is a step away from the more divisive strategies proposed by Trump.

The major questions about Gaza's leadership and the extent of reconstruction funding remain unanswered, but this new vision has certainly stirred the hopes of many in the region. For now, it remains to be seen if the Arab coalition can unite behind this vision and how the situation will unfold.