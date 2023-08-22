Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ara: History Untold shows us the history of mankind

Shape the history and prove that you can do it better.

In a brand new video from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got to see how the unique strategy game Ara: History Untold showcases how history of humanity could have developed if you were in charge.

You lead people through early history to modern times and build your civilization, and Oxide Games has worked hard to provide an surprisingly authentic alternative human evolution. The setup is similar to Civilization, which is another series of strategy games where you guide humanity through thousands of years of our past on your own terms.

Ara: History Untold is coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2024, and will be included with Game Pass starting day 1.

