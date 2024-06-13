Ara: History Untold premieres in September

HQ

Many were baffled that the turn-based strategy game Ara: History Untold was missing from the Xbox Games Showcase last Sunday after being shown several times before, something Microsoft is now making up for with a so-called Deep Dive. In just under an hour, it really tells us everything we should know about the title and also shows a lot from the newly announced Age of Mythology: Retold.

This includes, among other things, the premiere date, which for Ara: History Untold is revealed to be September 24 for PC (also included with Game Pass). The idea is to also have a console version released, but nothing is confirmed about this edition yet.

In Ara: History Untold, we will guide a civilization through world history in the role of a prominent leader - where we can also create our own. If you think the concept sounds like Civilization, well, several employees of developer Oxide Games have actually worked for Firaxis in the past, so you're certainly not wrong.

Check out the video below and read more about it on Xbox Wire.