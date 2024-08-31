Ara: History Untold Hands-On Preview: An exciting addition to the 4X strategy genre

HQ

During Gamescom 2024, we had the chance to talk with the developers and play Ara: History Untold, the new 4X strategy game developed by Oxide Games and published by Xbox Game Studios. Now, let's talk about the game's mechanics, innovations, and challenges—as well as its potential impact on the historical strategy genre.

During our gameplay session, we had the chance to choose from various leaders (though not all were available yet). So, we went with Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder and first shōgun of the Tokugawa shogunate. With only an hour to play, we based our strategy on this reasoning: it's easier to destroy than to build. So, we armed ourselves to the teeth and marched into battle.

The first thing that strikes you when starting the game is the stunning environment, with visually impressive biomes ranging from tropical rainforests to arid deserts. Each area of the map is designed to provide a rich and varied experience. The game's citizens react dynamically to conditions of health, war, and prosperity, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. This level of detail contributes to a deep immersion in the world of Ara.

Resource management in Ara is complex and detailed. The crafting system allows players to transform materials into useful goods. This aspect demands careful planning and a thorough understanding of the mechanics to optimise production and expansion. While this complexity can be challenging, it also provides a significant level of immersion and control over the development of your civilization.

One of the most innovative elements of the game is its simultaneous turn system. Unlike traditional turn-based strategy games, this approach allows all players to make decisions and execute actions at the same time. This mechanism not only speeds up the pace of the game but also adds an extra layer of strategy, as players need to anticipate their opponents' moves and adjust their plans accordingly.

The game introduces a prestige system that measures success through cultural, technological, and diplomatic achievements, rather than focusing solely on military domination. This system encourages greater strategic flexibility, allowing players to tailor their strategies based on their goals and personal preferences. Prestige becomes a comprehensive measure of success, offering multiple paths to victory and enriching the overall experience.

Another notable feature (though we didn't get a chance to test it) is the multiplayer mode. With its combination of simultaneous turns and cloud support, the game promises a dynamic and smooth multiplayer experience. The ability to play asynchronously and the cloud integration offer flexibility and customised options, allowing for a competitive and collaborative experience that can adapt to various play styles.

An interesting detail was the interaction with the map's wildlife. Wild animals, such as bears and crocodiles, not only enrich the visual environment but also pose a real challenge. Instead of just facing human enemies, players must manage these natural threats, adding an extra layer of complexity and strategy. This feature highlights how Ara combines environmental realism with gameplay, offering a more dynamic and challenging experience.

The game shares similarities with classic games like Civilization V, as both allow players to guide civilizations through various historical eras. However, Ara introduces significant innovations, such as the simultaneous turn system and a focus on prestige, which set it apart from its predecessors. The ability to explore the map more freely and interact with diverse wildlife also adds a new level of immersion and challenge.

A question that came up while playing is how Ara will be adapted for Xbox. The game's detailed and multifaceted nature raises concerns about how its complex mechanics will be managed with a console controller. The user interface and controls will need to be optimised to ensure a smooth and accessible experience without sacrificing the game's depth. This might involve contextual menus, simplified shortcuts, and more intuitive navigation.

The game will launch with support for an impressive array of languages, ensuring that players around the world can enjoy the experience in their native tongue. In fact, we had the chance to speak with the developers about this, and they informed us that Ara will be the title with the most languages supported they've ever created, reflecting a remarkable commitment to global accessibility. This localization effort includes not only text translations but also meticulous attention to cultural and linguistic nuances, ensuring that the game's narrative and decisions resonate authentically with every player, regardless of their geographic location.

So, Ara: History Untold emerges as an exciting addition to the 4X strategy genre, blending stunning visuals with innovative mechanics and a flexible narrative. With its release scheduled for September 24, this game promises to be a standout choice for strategy enthusiasts and a title that could redefine historical strategy in video games.

Oh, and by the way, I almost forgot to mention how our game turned out: part of our army was wiped out by a village we tried to conquer, and the rest got eaten by a bear. Moral of the story: "Live by the sword, die by the sword". So next time, we'll be trying our luck with a shotgun.