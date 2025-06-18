Ara: History Untold gets both a new update and expansion

HQ

Last fall saw the release of the strategy game Ara: History Untold, a Civilization contender that was released just six months before Civilization VII and probably got somewhat lost in the hype. But where part seven unfortunately did not deliver as expected, Ara was a really nice game that was rewarded with a higher score.

And now it has actually gotten even better. Via Xbox Wire it is announced that Ara: History Untold has been expanded with both a free update and the Untold Scenarios expansion. The former includes several new features such as a better map generator, a better strategic overview, smarter AI and less need for micromanagement. In addition, the graphics have been revised.

The new expansion Untold Scenarios contains several new scenarios, including Bronze Age Collapse, Europe at the Crossroads, American Expansion and Clash of Continents. You can read more about what it contains here.