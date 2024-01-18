Ara: History Untold coming to PC in autumn

HQ

As part of the Developer_Direct broadcast that just concluded, Xbox gave us glimpses at a bunch of anticipated games set to make their arrival in 2024. This included Avowed and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and also Oxide Games' 4X strategy effort, Ara: History Untold.

This title is being developed by a crew of individuals who have decades of experience in this genre of video games, including past credits on the Civilization franchise, and the gameplay shows this in practice.

In Ara: History Untold, we can expect to build up a civilization from nothing and grow it into a global leader that can compete and survive against rival civilizations. With an entire world to conquer and the breadth of history to work through, strategy and simulation fans will have their hands full when this title makes its arrival.

As for when that will be, Oxide didn't actually confirm the release date for Ara: History Untold. Instead, we were just informed that the game will be launching on PC sometime in the autumn and that it will, as we previously knew, be debuting on PC Game Pass from day one.