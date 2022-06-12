ARA: History Untold, a new strategy game showcased

ARA: History Untold is a new strategy game developed for PC and Xbox. Other than a cinematic trailer, we don't really know much about the game yet, but the developer Oxide Games describe it as follows:

"History Untold delivers an evolution in turn-based historical grand strategy. Your choices will define the world you create, your experience, and your legacy."

It certainly looks exciting. And hopefully it will be something to look forward to. When the game will be shown again for real is also unclear.