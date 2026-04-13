Aquaman teams up with Jeff the Land Shark in newest Marvel Infinity Comic

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Despite being fierce competitors across all avenues of the entertainment business, Marvel and DC are not afraid of teaming up and bringing together their immense portfolios of characters. To this end, one of the latest collaborations includes smaller-scale one-shot stories, including in the past, Thor and Shazam!, and now the next option takes us deep beneath the ocean waves.

The crossover you've all been waiting for has finally happened as Jeff the Land Shark and Aquaman are coming together for an adventure that sees the pair dealing with Ken the Kaiju, who has been terrorising Coney Island. The full synopsis explains the following.

"In it's Jeff/Aquaman, it's no day at the beach when Ken the Kaiju terrorizes Coney Island! It'll take the aquatic alliance you've only dared dream of to turn the tide, as everyone's favorite Land Shark, Jeff, and the legendary Aquaman unite to save the day!"

This crossover comic is now available to read on Marvel Unlimited, but if you'd prefer to get a physical copy, it will sell at comic shops from April 22. As for the creatives behind the project, Jeff the Land Shark creator Kelly Thompson is the writer, while Andres Genolet is the artist and cover artist. As per the cover, you can see this below.

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