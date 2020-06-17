Aquaman is the highlight in Fortnite's new Battle Pass

You're watching Advertisements

With a new season also comes a new Battle Pass, and as the theme of the third season of Fortnite: Chapter 2 is water, what could possibly beat having Aquaman himself in the pass. If you get the pass, which costs 950 V-Bucks, you will have the chance of unlocking the Aquaman suit (Jason Momoa style), earn up to a maximum of 1500 V-Bucks (more than enough to buy the next pass and several extras), and also a series of cosmetic items, including suits, weapon skins, and accessories.

And you can also unlock several options to customise your own umbrella, but be warned, as these designs will be definitive. For more on Fortnite's new Battle Pass, check out the trailer below, and get downloading if you want to sample the new water mechanics and how they change the island, ride a shark (because why not?!), and battle the game's new enemies, the Marauders.