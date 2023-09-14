Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer goes from cute to brutal

HQ

A few days ago, Paramount gave us a so-called teaser trailer that revealed we'd get the full version for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Thursday. They kept their word.

The first official trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom makes it seem like Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry will have to swap between being a father of his cute baby to fighting a far more powerful Black Manta. Not exactly easy when he's also reunited with Orm. Finally, it might be rather telling that we only see a tiny glimpse of Amber Heard in it.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still set to premiere on the 20th of December, so will you spend parts of your holiday to watch it?