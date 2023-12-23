Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom tops the US box office with a $14 million opening

HQ

In the final weekend before Christmas, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is on track to top the US box office, with it being predicted to generate $40 million.

The James Wan directed film grossed $14 million in its opening day, which includes $4.5 million in Thursday night previews. Whilst it was able to crack the top spot, it still even falls short of the opening day for Marvel's latest flop, The Marvels, which pulled in $21.5 million. With the film having a similarly large budget of $205 million, this is likely a concern for DC.

Fellow Universal film Wonka is looking to place second this weekend, with it generating $7 million on Friday and being on track to gross $22 million overall. It's Friday gross represents a 51% drop when compared to its opening the week before.

Third place will likely belong to newcomer Migration, which follows a family of mallards who go on vacation of a lifetime and attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, to Jamaica. The film is expected to generate $18 million, which is stronger than the $10-12 million that was originally predicted.

Thanks, Deadline.