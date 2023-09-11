Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom full trailer promised for Thursday

If you forgot that Warner Bros. and DC intended to cap off 2023 with an all-new Aquaman film, then don't fret, we did too. The entertainment titans have been miserable at marketing their DC films as of late, with the exception of The Flash, so if you though that amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes that the next Aquaman could be delayed into 2024, so did we, but that has since been put to bed, as a teaser trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has now arrived and promised both that the film will be out on December 20th, and that a full trailer will debut on Thursday.

In the short teaser trailer, we get to see Jason Momoa back as Arthur Curry/Aquaman as he faces the returning threat of Black Manta, who is looking to tear Aquaman's life into pieces as revenge for the death of his father.

As there was a lot of talk about how much of a role Amber Heard will have in the film ever since the highly public Depp vs. Heard trial, this trailer, while still crediting the actress in its description, doesn't seem to show Heard's Mera in a meaningful way once. Check out the trailer below.