Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom flops at the box office

It does seem like audiences are sick of superhero movies.

Is the superhero genre on its last legs? One could easily think so, judging by the countless financial flops of the past year. The Marvels was an unprecedented fiasco for Disney and there are many indications that the sequel to Aquaman is heading for a similar fate.

Things didn't look good from the first day, but now we have data for the opening weekend, and it has been anything but successful, with box office revenue amounting to less than $40 million in the US and $118 million worldwide, in other words, even a weaker start than The Marvels. The critics' criticism of the special effects turkey hardly helps either and at the time of writing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is enjoying 36 per cent on the tomato meter.

Whether the Christmas holidays will be a draw for Aquaman and his underwater escapades remains to be seen.

Are you planning to watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

