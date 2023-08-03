Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom expected to hold its release date

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will still release on the 20th of December, 2023, but other Warner Bros. films could be delayed.

This news comes from a Variety report, where the outlet claims it has heard official confirmation that the Aquaman release date will not be moved. Among the films that could be delayed, Dune: Part II is likely the biggest name.

Warner Bros. is considering delaying this release due to the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strikes would prevent actors promoting the film. Considering Dune: Part II has a star-studded cast, they could certainly help promote it, but there is a good amount of anticipation around the sequel already. Of course, this could be fixed were the studios to sit down with the unions ahead of time, but it is also being reported that a lot of the major companies in Hollywood are hoping to wait out the strikes until actors and writers begin to lose their homes.