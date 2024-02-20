Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes to Max next week

HQ

André was part of the large majority when he shared his extremely negative thoughts about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom back in December, so it surprised no one to learn the movie flopped at the box office. This often leads to an early streaming premiere, and Jason Momoa's final appearance as Arthur Curry is an example of that.

Warner Bros. has sent out a press release announcing that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom becomes available on Max the 27th of February. That's next Tuesday, so it'll be interesting to see if the movie can break any kind of record premiering on a weekday.

Will you be streaming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?