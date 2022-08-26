Aquaman 2 concept art revealed by director James Wan

HQ

Yesterday we revealed the sad news that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been hit with a pretty massive delay and won't premiere in March as originally intended, but on December 25 next year.

Director James Wan is of course disappointed, but still seems to really believe in his movie and says on Instagram that he loves "that it's a December release like the first one". To please the fans, he also shares 10 pretty spectacular concept art from the movie which shows wonderful environments, villains and other things. Wan also writes:

"These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven't even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can't wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer ;)"

You can check out a selection of images from his post below and there are plenty more in his account. We think it looks pretty neat, but what do you think?