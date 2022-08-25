Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 hit with delays

HQ

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was planned to be released late this year, but was hit with a delay and was moved to March. Now Warner Bros. has decided that March isn't good either and instead it's coming during Christmas 2023.

No explanation was delivered, but it has been rumored that Warner Bros. wants to remove or replace Amber Heard's role as Mera. We also know there's a pretty big DC shake-up at Warner Bros. right now, which has led to several cancellations, delays and also new projects - all with the outspoken vision of raising the quality of DC.

Unfortunately, this will also affect Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a movie that has been moved around so much it's hard to keep track. It had a planned release in April this year, but was eventually moved to November. The it was delayed a third time and moved to June 2023, until Warner Bros. wanted it earlier instead and moved it back to December this year. And now it's time for a new delay, as it is premiering on March 17, probably to avoid direct competition with Avatar: The Way of Water.

Thanks Deadline