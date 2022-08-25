Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 hit with delays

Jason Momoa won't be back as Aquaman until Christmas 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was planned to be released late this year, but was hit with a delay and was moved to March. Now Warner Bros. has decided that March isn't good either and instead it's coming during Christmas 2023.

No explanation was delivered, but it has been rumored that Warner Bros. wants to remove or replace Amber Heard's role as Mera. We also know there's a pretty big DC shake-up at Warner Bros. right now, which has led to several cancellations, delays and also new projects - all with the outspoken vision of raising the quality of DC.

Unfortunately, this will also affect Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a movie that has been moved around so much it's hard to keep track. It had a planned release in April this year, but was eventually moved to November. The it was delayed a third time and moved to June 2023, until Warner Bros. wanted it earlier instead and moved it back to December this year. And now it's time for a new delay, as it is premiering on March 17, probably to avoid direct competition with Avatar: The Way of Water.

Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 hit with delays

Thanks Deadline



Loading next content