Aqua Jet makes a splash in Arcade Archives 2

Hamster Corporation continues to dust off old classics from Namco's archives, and now it's Aqua Jet's turn. This is a real blast from the past that, for various reasons, never made it to consoles and remained locked away in arcades. Its upcoming launch will be part of Arcade Archives 2, which has already brought us excellent ports of Ridge Racer and Air Combat 22.

Just like the previous two titles, Aqua Jet ran on Namco's System 22 hardware, which made a name for itself in the late '90s thanks to its texture-mapped polygons and steady frame rate. The original Aqua Jet arcade cabinet also offered a unique experience — players stood on a jetski they could tilt from side to side, while cool air blew in their face to simulate speed.

So giving this game some time in the spotlight is long overdue, even if it comes without the "fan-powered speed boost." It's a true gem from a bygone era, and something every fan of lighthearted, straightforward arcade racing should check out.

Will you be picking up Aqua Jet?