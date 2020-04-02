April's PS Plus games finally confirmed

With a significant delay, Sony has finally confirmed the Instant Games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month. Just as revealed by a leak a few days ago, Uncharted: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 are the two games available for subscribers in April.

The first of the games is indeed Nathan Drake's fourth and final adventure, developed by Naughty Dog, wherein everyone's favourite lovable rogue is off to find some mysterious pirate treasure.

The second game is Dirt Rally 2.0, a good racing game dedicated to rally, developed by Codemasters and recently updated to version 2.0, an update that added a bunch of post-launch content to the title.

Both games will be available starting from April 7, and up until April 6 players can still claim Sonic Forces and Shadow of the Colossus, the two titles available for March.