April's Fools? "FIFA 2K FC is revealed tomorrow and comes out this year"

Separating fact from fiction is difficult on days like today. The world celebrates its own April Fools' Day today, so it's possible that many of the things that may be announced in the coming hours are just a well-crafted prank by someone in front of their computer. However, we cannot be oblivious to this information, as there is precedent evidence pointing to this.

As we reported back in February, the usually reliable insider Kurasakis hinted that FIFA may have found a new partner to further exploit its video game licence in the all-powerful sports gaming company 2K.

Apparently, Kurasakis has talked about it again on X / Twitter stating that the deal was closed and that the title of the game would be "FIFA2KFC" and would be presented as soon as tomorrow, something that has naturally made many suspect that it may be a prank. In addition, many users could not help but smack their lips at the acronym of the well-known fast food brand.

The name certainly seems ridiculous, but 2K would indeed be the best option to bring FIFA to compete against its former partners Electronic Arts and its current EA Sports FC 24. 2K does not currently have any football titles in its catalogue, and although there are other options such as eFooball 2024 (Konami) or the upcoming UFL from Strikerz Inc, the passion (and the promise of big profits with a title of the star sport) must not have gone unnoticed by the studio.

What do you think of FIFA 2K FC: Innocent or imminent announcement?