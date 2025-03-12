Aprilia confirms that Jorge Martín will also miss Argentine GP and give recovery update

HQ

The new MotoGP season continues this weekend without last year's champion. Jorge Martín suffered two crashes during training on February: right when he was recovering from the first one, he suffered another crash, missing out on (at least) two Grand Prix. This weekend, he won't be in Argentina. He will be replaced by reserve driver Lorenzo Savadori for Aprilia, who said to be "very happy to finally return to Argentina because I really like this track and I was sorely disappointed about not going last year" (via Motorsport).

Aprilia team chief Massimo Rivola confirmed that "everything went right and now it's time to just wait for the recovery", although the fracture was bad. "Normal people would take a lot of time but superheroes are like riders and Jorge will cut a lot of time".

Martín himself gave an update on his recovery on an Aprilia's Instagram story, saying that "I'm working hard, it's been a difficult time, but I'm trying to be back as soon as possible. We don't know exactly when I will be back but I will try to do it soon. I hope to see you all really soon".

Next Grand Prix will be in the US, in Austin, on March 30. If Martín isn't ready by then, his chances of repeating last year's victory having missed three opportunities to score, while adapting to a new team, are very slim... giving more room to his compatriot Marc Márquez.