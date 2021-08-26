April joins Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

HQ

April O'Neil isn't just a heck of a reporter, she's also a fierce fighter capable of assisting the Turtles in every possible way using her fists, feet and a... video recorder? We learned this tonight during the Opening Night Live stream where Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was shown and confirmed April as a fifth playable character.

If you want to see April beat people up, just check out the brand new trailer below as well as a couple of new screenshots. Unfortunately, Dotemu wasn't ready to reveal neither a release date or more formats yet, so until further notice, it's coming sometime 2022 for PC and Switch.