Apple's WWDC event is planned for June 10

Apple has set a firm date for when it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. Set to take place from June 10 until June 14, the event will feature in-person elements for developers and students, but will also be streamed entirely online to present the wider world with the upgrades and improvements that Apple has planned for its devices and software.

In particular, Apple has stated that it will "spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements."

Apple hasn't revealed much further about what WWDC will offer this year, but does promise that more information will be shared as we near the event. As for those looking to attend in-person, WWDC will be held in Apple Park in Cupertino, California.