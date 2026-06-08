Apple's WWDC 2026 is coming, what to expect?

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Apple's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) happens from Monday, June 8th, until Friday, June 12th. But the interesting thing is the keynote, and we are expecting big software-related announcements.

The WWDC 2026 keynote happens at 18.00 BST (19.00 CET) on Monday, June 8th. It will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and you may watch it on Youtube.

What should we expect? According to Tech Radar, iOS 27 is likely to be the main focus of WWDC 2026, and that Apple's next major software upgrade will include an overhaul of Siri. Specifically, Apple is expected to make its voice assistant more of a true AI chatbot, and add the ability to use natural language to create shortcuts in the Shortcuts app, as well as a new "Create a Pass" option for Apple Wallet.

We might get tweaks to the look of Apple's Liquid Glass interface, design changes for the Camera and Weather apps, improvements to autocorrect, "and more".

Apple is also likely to show off iPadOS 27, which will probably contain similar features to the new iOS. Then we might see macOS 27, which could get a Liquid Glass overhaul. And finally watchOS 27, which is rumored to be getting some new watch faces.

Apple might show off some new hardware, but the focus is usually on software.