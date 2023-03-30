Apple's WWDC 2023 show set for June

HQ

Apple has slapped a date on when its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference will be held in 2023. Set for June 5-9, the event will see a range of activities and showcases being held, all at Apple Park in San Francisco, California and digitally for viewers around the world.

While Apple's WWDC23 show this year does promise various in-person opportunities for developers and students, the event will also feature a keynote and a State of the Union presentation, which is where we expect the tech giant to use the former to announce iOS 17 and various other new operating system upgrades across its portfolio, alongside likely new hardware announcements as well.

The big keynote will be set for June 5, so be sure to mark that date on your calendar if you are interested in seeing what Apple has in store for its fans around the world.