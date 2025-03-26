Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns in June

HQ

Every summer, we expect Apple to host one of its Worldwide Developers Conference shows, with this being a way for developers and engineers to celebrate and showcase their innovations and advancements utilising Apple software and technology. Typically, the annual WWDC show is set for early June, around the same time as Summer Game Fest, and that is once again the case for 2025.

Apple has set a date for WWDC 2025, with this being June 9-13. The event will have a physical event again, planned for Apple Park in California, but it will otherwise be accessible in its entirety online too, enabling folk from all over the world to enjoy it and take part.

In terms of what we can expect this year, we're told: "Developers and students will be able to discover the latest Apple software and technologies by tuning in to the Keynote. They can also experience WWDC25 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. This year's conference will include video sessions and opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers in online labs."

Will you be tuning into WWDC this year?

