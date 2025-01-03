Apple's Vision Pro may already have ceased production

HQ

When Apple unveiled its plans to take a stab at the mixed reality space with the Vision Pro, the main concern that most folk had was the immense price tag of the gadget and how its niche appeal probably worked in tandem with this premium price point to make the device feel inaccessible to most. It seems there might be some truth to that, as it's now been reported that the Vision Pro may already have ceased production.

The folk over at MacRumours has commented on their prior report that stated that Apple was winding down on production of the device in the latter half of 2024. It was mentioned that due to the low demand, Apple was reaching a point where it may have sufficient stock to see the Vision Pro through the rest of its lifetime, and that ahead of the turn of the New Year, the production could have already stopped entirely.

There does seem to be something to this as well, as some of the factories that Apple work with had stopped production on Vision Pro components as far back as May 2024, following poor and weak sales forecast for the headset in the spring. Now, at the turn of a new calendar year, the Vision Pro remains a very expensive product, with a starting price of £3,499, meaning it's hard to assume that many have flown off the shelves since Apple insiders stated production could meet its conclusion.

As for what this means for the future of the Vision Pro is unclear, as while CEO Tim Cook has frequently said that the device is a pioneering technology, you have to wonder how Apple can get fans interested in a device as specialised and under-supported as this, and during a time when virtual reality has plateaued, and for some cases like the PlayStation VR2, even struggled too.