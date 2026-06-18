Apple's Tim Cook warns about steep price hikes

HQ

Memory prices in tech are getting higher and higher, and Apple's Tim Cook has warned that the June-ending quarter would see a "substantial" increase in memory costs, as reported by WCCFTech.

Tim Cook declared to the Wall Street Journal, that the price increases are "unavoidable".

"We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."

"I can tell you that beyond the June quarter, we believe memory costs will drive an increasing impact on our business, and we'll continue to evaluate this. And as we've said before, we'll look at a range of options."

So... let us brace ourselves, and our wallets.