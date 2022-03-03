Cookies

Apple's rumoured March event has been confirmed

We're expecting to hear more about the iPhone SE 3 and some other goodies.

It's been rumoured for some time now that Apple is planning on hosting a broadcast this March to unveil and perhaps even launch some new products. Now, as part of a new announcement, it has been confirmed that this show does in fact exist and will be taking place next week on March 8 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.

As for what we're expecting to be shown off, Apple has yet to officially make any confirmations, but recent rumours and reports all seem to point towards the iPhone SE 3 making an appearance, as well as potentially an update to the iPad Air, some new MacBooks, maybe AirPods Pro 2, and there's even murmurs that suggest the M2 chip will be shown off as well.

Since Apple has yet to say exactly what will appear in the show, it's worth taking this information with a little bit of caution, but either way, we know we can look forward to a new showcase next week.

