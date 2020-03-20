Apple's new Macbook Air has a new keyboard and more

According to an Apple press release, the next Macbook Air will have up to twice the performance of the current model, twice the storage, a new "Magic Keyboard", and up to 80% faster graphics.

The price will be $999, which is very affordable in Apple-land.

The entry model has 256GB of storage, and the MacBook Air models have a 13" inch Retina display, Touch ID, MacOS Catalina, and what Apple claims to be an "all-day" battery, making "the best MacBook Air ever made".

"From students and consumers buying their first computer to customers looking to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac, and they especially love MacBook Air. Today we're giving it a huge update, with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage, a new lower price of $999 and an even lower price of $899 for education," Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing, wrote.

The new version will have a quad-core processor, with a 10th gen Intel CPU, boosting up to 3.8GHz Turbo Boost, with Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

The Magic Keyboard, known from the 16" MacBook Pro, will use a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel.

The chassis is recycled aluminium, in either gold, silver, or space grey. It can be outfitted with up to 2 TB of SSD storage, uses the T2 security chip, has a three mic array for voice capture, Thunderbolt 3 port, and supports up to 6K external display.

Oh yes, and there is a new Mac Mini that has also been upgraded and is available starting at $799.