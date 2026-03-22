Apple's new laptop is selling like crazy

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Apple seems to have struck gold—and it's called the MacBook Neo. Just as some other manufacturers had speculated (and worried) about, Apple's new, more budget-friendly model has become a huge success. This was confirmed by Tim Cook himself on social media, where he described it as the company's biggest Mac launch ever.

"Mac just had its best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers. We love seeing the enthusiasm"

Moreover, it's not just the sales figures that are raising eyebrows, but also who is buying them. The MacBook Neo seems to have successfully attracted an entirely new audience, with the small, sleek laptop becoming the first Mac computer ever for many. A large part of the success can, of course, be attributed to the price, which is significantly more affordable than many of Apple's other, often quite expensive gadgets.

Have you been thinking about getting a MacBook Neo, or have you perhaps already done so?