Apple's new Invites app wants to make scheduling your social life easier

While there is a certain charm with being delivered a physical letter or a greeting card, there's no denying that the instant nature of digitally inviting someone to an event is vastly appealing and also much easier and more hassle-free. The big catch is that there are only a handful of ways to do this these days, with emails often being the gold standard, but Apple is looking to rectify this.

The tech giant has launched a new app known as Invites, which is basically a way to more effectively and easily organise and schedule your social life. The aim of the app is to be able to more simply share invitations, RSVP to invited events, share albums and contribute to playlists and more.

The Invites app is currently available on the App Store and the brilliant part about it is that it can be used to invite and interact with people who do not have an Apple Account or even an Apple device.

