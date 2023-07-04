Apple's new Airpods are rumoured to house a thermometer

HQ

There seems to be a continued focus on health and well-being for Apple as they talk about what will be included in the next generation of their hugely popular in-ear headphones. According to a new report from Bloomberg says that Airpods in the future will be equipped with (among other things) a temperature sensor, which could have given a more accurate reading compared to, for example, Apple's watches. It is also said that Airpods will be positioned in the marketing context as an aid for those with impaired hearing - functions that the company's engineers are said to be working hard on behind closed walls.

According to rumours, the upgrade is still several months away and will also include (finally) the ability to charge through USB-C. A probably not entirely voluntary change from Apple's side, but something that is mainly done to meet the new laws in the EU.

What features would you like to see in future Airpods?