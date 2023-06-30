Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Apple's market cap soars over $3 trillion

The company has a higher financial output than most countries.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Apple's market capitalisation rises to over $3 trillion, more than the GDP of most countries in the world.

It could be worth even more, however, with Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives writing that "Apple's fair valuation could be in the $3.5 trillion range with a bull case $4 trillion valuation by fiscal year 2025.

Despite the underwhelming launch of Apple's Vision Pro and two successive quarters showing a decline in revenue, analysts hold firm that Apple's investment in services will enable the tech giant to maintain a steady upwards momentum.

On pace to earn $100 billion in annual services revenue in fiscal year 2024, Ives says that Apple is "playing chess while others play checkers" in what he calls a "jaw-dropping trajectory".

In the company's future, he sees a world where investors have "severely underestimated the massive installed base upgrade opportunity" for iPhone 14 and a subsequent "mini super cycle" for the release of iPhone 15.

Additionally, the Vision Pro isn't a failure - yet. Ives states that the company's focus will be on "a new app store that will be built around this new form factor with the Apple developer moat a massive advantage in this tech battle for developers."

Apple's market cap soars over trillion


Loading next content