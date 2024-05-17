Apple's latest take on the iPad Pro is it's thinnest product yet

HQ

It can be a challenge to get excited for new Apple products each year, especially considering how similar they tend to be to one another. But this year's iPad Pro does have a few very exciting elements and stylings.

Not only is it powered by an M4 chip and offering an Ultra Retina XDR display that uses OLED technology, but it's made with maximum portability in mind, by having a profile that is only 5.1 mm thick (5.3 mm thick for the 11-inch version) and a weight that is less than a pound for the 11-inch variant and almost a quarter of pound lighter than its predecessor for the 13-inch version. This all comes together to make this iPad Pro the thinnest product Apple has ever made.

To see what this all means in practice, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.