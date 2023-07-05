Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Apple's court case against Epic Games looks like it's heading for the Supreme Court

The legal battle began all the way back in 2020.

Apple's legal battle with Epic Games looks as though it'll move to the Supreme Court. The case began in 2020 when Epic Games found it unfair that Apple was charging 30% commission for purchases on the App Store, leading to Fortnite being removed from it.

In 2021, while a court ruling did reject the claim made by Epic that Apple should have competing marketplaces on its platforms, it did allow that developers could include their own links to payment options away from the App Store.

Apple was obviously not very pleased about this, and so it is appealing the 2021 ruling, arguing a district court overreached to a national issue. The company's statement reads as follows:

"The district court issued a sweeping injunction prohibiting Apple from enforcing its anti-steering rules against all developers of iOS apps offered for distribution in the United States, even though the sole named plaintiff (Epic Games, Inc.) did not seek or obtain class certification, and did not prove that an injunction running in favor of non-parties was necessary to make it whole."

Thanks, Reuters.

