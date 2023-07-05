Apple's court case against Epic Games looks like it's heading for the Supreme Court

HQ

Apple's legal battle with Epic Games looks as though it'll move to the Supreme Court. The case began in 2020 when Epic Games found it unfair that Apple was charging 30% commission for purchases on the App Store, leading to Fortnite being removed from it.

In 2021, while a court ruling did reject the claim made by Epic that Apple should have competing marketplaces on its platforms, it did allow that developers could include their own links to payment options away from the App Store.

Apple was obviously not very pleased about this, and so it is appealing the 2021 ruling, arguing a district court overreached to a national issue. The company's statement reads as follows:

"The district court issued a sweeping injunction prohibiting Apple from enforcing its anti-steering rules against all developers of iOS apps offered for distribution in the United States, even though the sole named plaintiff (Epic Games, Inc.) did not seek or obtain class certification, and did not prove that an injunction running in favor of non-parties was necessary to make it whole."



Thanks, Reuters.