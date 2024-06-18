Apple's Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 film to premiere next summer

HQ

Apple hit a major roadblock when filming its upcoming Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 movie, as just as the film was hitting its production stride, Hollywood was hit by massive strikes, meaning production had to pause. Since the movie was being filmed using and at real F1 Grand Prix events and races, when the strike ended it couldn't just restart production, and instead has had to wait until this summer to continue development.

But this will be happening soon, as F1 has revealed that the movie will continue production as of this July when the British Grand Prix is held at Silverstone in the coming weeks. It will then see further filming held at a variety of locations around the globe, including the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Once production is wrapped, the movie will be eyeing a premiere internationally on June 25, 2025 (and a US premiere on June 27) with the film being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and arriving with an IMAX version too.

While we'll have to wait to hear about the film's official name and to see a trailer, a few extra titbits about the plot have been shared:

"Promising to immerse viewers in the exhilarating and cinematic world of F1, the film will star Brad Pitt as a former driver returning to the sport and Damson Idris as his team mate at APXGP - a fictional 11th team on the grid.

"Described as "a landmark for the sport and cinema", it has been filmed in real-time during Grands Prix around the world and involving the F1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters."

