Apple's 35-hour iPhone battery claim only counts in select countries

Tim Cook and his crew waxed lyrical about the latest iPhone models during Tuesday's big event. Alongside better cameras, fresh colors, and all the usual upgrades, battery life was a major talking point. For the Pro model in particular, Apple promised up to 35 hours of streamed video. What they failed to mention, however, is that this figure only applies to specific regions.

The extended battery life is exclusive to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia—markets where Apple sells iPhones with eSIM only. Everywhere else, including Europe, buyers will have to settle for 28 hours on the iPhone 17 Pro and 33 hours on the Pro Max. Even so, that's still a notable improvement over last year's models, with roughly 27 percent and 13 percent gains respectively.