Apple will introduce the "newest member of the family" next week

HQ

Something Apple-related is happening next week. CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that a new product will be revealed on February 19 and that this will be the "newest member of the family". There's not much else to go on, as the full teaser from Cook states the following:

"Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.

"Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch"

Many are suspecting that this could be in relation to the long-rumoured iPhone SE 4, but at the same time the lack of firm teasing means it could ultimately be anything, either an expansion and improvement of Apple's existing products or perhaps something new entirely. If there is one thing for certain, Apple is in dire need of a product line refresh as the company has basically been selling the same products for years-upon-years now, as the most creatively new addition to its range was the Vision Pro headset, which hasn't been a massive success, to say the least.

What do you think Apple has in store next week?