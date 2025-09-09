Apple Watch Series 11 debuts with life-saving blood pressure alerts

HQ

Small but meaningful updates have long been Apple's mantra when it comes to smartwatches—and 2025 is no exception. Instead of a radical overhaul, the new Apple Watch Series 11 focuses on being the most rounded and complete version yet, particularly for health-conscious and active users.

The headline feature is blood pressure alerts, capable of warning users of potential hypertension. Apple estimates that over a million people could receive an early warning within the first year, potentially saving lives and further cementing the watch as a serious health tool. The Series 11 also comes with a more scratch-resistant display, 5G support, new watch faces, and—after years of being capped at 18 hours—a boosted battery life of 24 hours. This moves it closer to the endurance of the Apple Watch Ultra.

For those who sleep with their watch, Apple is also introducing Sleep Scores, a feature long available in third-party apps but now fully integrated into Apple's own ecosystem. The Apple Watch Series 11 will launch on September 19, with prices starting at 399 USD.

Alongside the Series 11, Apple also unveiled the new Watch Ultra 3. While it looks nearly identical to its predecessor, subtle changes make a difference. The display is slightly larger with thinner bezels, making it feel more modern without increasing the case size.

The Ultra 3 also gains 5G connectivity, and its most welcome upgrade comes in the form of battery life. Where the previous model officially lasted 36 hours, the Ultra 3 now stretches to 42 hours—over two full days of regular use. This makes it even more reliable as both an everyday and adventure smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 hits stores on September 19 as well, priced at 799 USD. With these improvements, it looks set to strengthen its position as Apple's most premium and durable smartwatch yet.

So—do either of Apple's new smartwatches tempt you?